MOOONS: New Boutique Hotel with Spectacular Rooftop Bar Comes to Vienna

Moons - New Boutique Hotel Opens in Vienna in October 2019. / Picture: © MOOONS Operations Alpha GmbH / ARCOTEL Hotels

The official ground-breaking ceremony for the MOOONS boutique hotel already took place on 29 November 2016 at Wiedner Gürtel 16 in Vienna's 4th district.

It was originally planned to start operations at the beginning of 2018, but now autumn 2019 is the planned date.

The managing directors Michael Davidson of Bridge Group and Arch. Dipl.-Ing. Marius Moser of Moser Architects are implementing a new hotel concept with MOOONS that "combines affordable luxury and elegant design with an exciting gastronomic concept and smart service".

Hotel MOOONS promises its guests exceptional design and exciting gastronomy at surprising prices. The brand stands for affordable luxury that is made possible by a well thought-out, space- and personnel-efficient hotel concept. "Budget solutions are more in demand than ever - but the discerning guest should not have to do without high-quality design and intelligent service."

At the official ground-breaking ceremony, the classic spade was dropped and the MOOONS flag was set by Michael Davidson, Marius Moser, Stefan Hitzler, COO of MOOONS, Martin Lachout, board member of ARCOTEL Hotel AG and state parliament president Prof. Harry Kopietz to match the hotel's name.

"We have thus found a niche in the market that has not yet been served in this way," says Michael Davidson about MOOONS. The Bridge Group brought Moser Architects on board as a competent partner for the implementation. And Marius Moser is also delighted with the cooperation and his latest project: "MOOONS is an exciting challenge for us, as we not only play the role of creative architects, but also act as co-investors, owners, builders and operators.

MOOONS was able to win ARCOTEL Hotel AG for operational hotel management. Already during the project development phase, ARCOTEL provided valuable input with regard to operational optimisation. The company has 27 years of experience in business and, as a "host of passion", attaches particular importance to a personal and individual environment with international standards and top quality.

According to the owners, MOOONS cannot be categorised, "but creates a new generation of affordable boutique hotels. Exceptional design, an exciting gastronomy concept combined with intelligent ideas at a surprising price - that's what MOOONS stands for.

After completion, the hotel will accommodate 170 rooms behind an unusual façade. 164 standard rooms in a high-quality and elegant design over eight floors with a view towards the modern Bahnhofcity, the Belvedere quarter or the city of Vienna up to St. Stephen's Cathedral are planned. The six deluxe rooms on the top floor promise the best view from the generous panorama windows".

Local hotspot - not only for hotel guests

But MOOONS should be much more than a hotel: with inspiring fusion cuisine in the restaurant including a courtyard-facing garden area and an extraordinary 360° view from the Rooftop Bar, the hotel wants to establish itself as an after-work meeting place and trendy venue for Viennese people.

The location is well chosen: The hotel is located at a traffic-technically favorable junction both for the journey by car and by public transport. The city centre is only a 15-minute walk away and can be reached even faster by underground or car. The hotel will thus become the perfect starting point for business or city trips in the future.

MOOONS

Wiedner Gürtel 16

1040 Wien

Tel.: +43 1 96226

Fax: +43 1 96226-202

Email: welcome@mooons.com

Web: https://www.mooons.com/en/