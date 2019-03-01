Benko-Hyatt Project - New Luxury Lifestyle Hotel Opens in Vienna in April 2019

The "Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere" has 303 rooms, a 2,200 m² conference area, including a 700 m² ballroom, which is split into two structures that are interconnected with nested bridges, sharing a spacious lobby on the ground floor. / Picture: © Hyatt Corporation / Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

Hotel

The hotel is located opposite the 21er Haus (formerly the Museum of Modern Art) and Vienna’s Schweizergarten, next to the Belvedere Palace.

The project which is to open next month was led by international star architect and Pritzker Prize winner, Renzo Piano, and the hotel’s interiors was designed by Claudio Carbone and Gabriel Kacerovsky.

The "Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere" has 303 rooms, a 2,200 m² conference area, including a 700 m² ballroom, which is split into two structures that are interconnected with nested bridges, sharing a spacious lobby on the ground floor.

The urban guestrooms including 44 suites with imaginative interior designs, furnishings, artwork, and amenities that immerse you in the surrounding locale. Floor-to-ceiling windows feature stunning views over Vienna and the surroundings.

A large fitness area on the fourth floor and a breathtaking sky bar that is 60 meters up on the sixteenth floor will delight guests with their functionality and beautiful views over all of Vienna.

The hotel comprises two separate buildings connected by interwoven bridges, with a shared lounge on the ground floor.

The large spa and fitness area on the fourth floor offer a captivating combination of outstanding functionality and superb views of the idyllic Schweizergarten and the entire Austrian capital.

There is also a restaurant, a lobby bar and as Hyatt’s approach to innovation will feature a ground-floor staff restaurant that will be open to the public.

The underground car park provides ample parking, as well as charging stations for electric cars and motorcycles.

To experience the Andaz concept, the hotel is inspired by the spectacular art and architecture of Vienna, the diverse cuisine, the outstanding quality of life and the irresistible charm.

Following Prince Eugene of Savoy, one of the leading developers and art collectors of his time, and the man behind Belvedere Palace, the "Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere" showcases contemporary local art and design that immerses guests in the history of Prince Eugene.

So far there are 16 Andaz Hotels worldwide.

Development

In 2016 Signa (Signa Development Selection and Signa Real Estate Management) and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a 50:50 joint venture for the development of Andaz Vienna.

Following the successful opening of Park Hyatt Vienna, "Andaz Am Belvedere Vienna" is the second collaboration between Signa and Hyatt.

“The great success we’ve seen with Park Hyatt Vienna is further evidence that Hyatt is the right brand for us”, said at that time Christoph Stadlhuber, CEO of Signa Holding.

“Our work together will highlight both of our respective strengths – Hyatt is a high-quality, global and trusted brand that is well-known for its operational excellence At the same time, Signa can leverage its experience of successfully realizing outstanding real estate developments in major urban centres, comprising office blocks and towers, large residential developments, shopping centres as well as hotels. We both feel that the Andaz brand is an ideal fit for the modern and outstanding architecture of the Renzo Piano Building Workshop in the wonderful city of Vienna.”

“This is an incredibly important development for Vienna, with the Belvedere Quarter set to become a sought-after destination in the city,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president of acquisitions and development for Hyatt – Europe, Africa and Middle East.

"It also represents an exciting opportunity to extend the successful collaboration between Signa and Hyatt and to bring our customers the luxury and creative inspiration that the Andaz brand is known for.”

To bring the Andaz concept to life in Vienna, the hotel took inspiration from the city’s spectacular art and architecture, diverse cuisine, outstanding quality of life and irresistible charm. Taking its cue from Prince Eugene of Savoy, one of the leading developers and art collectors of his time and the man behind the Belvedere Palace, Andaz Am Belvedere features contemporary local art and design that will immerse guests in the history of both Prince Eugene and the city of Vienna.

"Andaz Am Belvedere" is located in the new Quartier Belvedere, a highly sought-after part of the city that includes excellent shopping options, green spaces, cultural attractions and sports facilities.

It is a five-minute walk from the new Vienna Central Station and has excellent links to both the public and private transport system.

The Botanical Gardens and the Belvedere Palace can be reached in 10 minutes. St. Stephen’s Square can be reached in 15 minutes, and the Vienna International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes.

Hotel Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere

Arsenalstrasse 10

1100 Vienna

Austria

Tel: +43 1 205 7744 1234

Fax: +43 1 205 7744 1235



Email: vienna@andaz.com

Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/austria/andaz-vienna-am-belvedere/vieaz