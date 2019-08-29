Article Tools

Lower Austria as a Business Location Presents Itself at the Alpbach Business Talks

Published: Yesterday; 19:47 · (Vindobona)

Also this year Lower Austria presented itself at the economic talks of the Forum Alpbach as an innovative business location through its business agency ecoplus and as an outstanding culinary region through the initiative "Thus tastes Lower Austria".

ecoplus headquarters in St. Pölten / Wirtschaftszentrum Niederösterreich (seen from east). / Picture: © 19-08-29 ecoplus. Niederösterreichs Wirtschaftsagentur GmbH / Marschik

For the second time now, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner took over the role of hostess and, together with her government colleagues, Stephan Pernkopf, Deputy Governor of the Province of Lower Austria, and Petra Bohuslav, Regional Councillor for Economic Affairs, invited to a traditional Lower Austrian wine tavern in the midst of the Tyrolean mountains.

Discussion of important…

This article includes a total of 294 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Pfizer Invests 50 Million Euros in Lower Austria (August 28)
Ten Years of IST Austria Celebrations (June 5)
Lower Austria's Ecoplus International Celebrates 10 Years and 1500 Executed Projects (October 16, 2014)
Read More
Ecoplus, Lower Austria, Stephan Pernkopf, Petra Bohuslav, Johanna Mikl Leitner, Karoline Edtstadler, Peter Hanke, Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf, Trevor Traina, European Forum Alpbach
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter