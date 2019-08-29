Sponsored
Article Tools
Lower Austria as a Business Location Presents Itself at the Alpbach Business Talks
Published: Yesterday; 19:47 · (Vindobona)
Also this year Lower Austria presented itself at the economic talks of the Forum Alpbach as an innovative business location through its business agency ecoplus and as an outstanding culinary region through the initiative "Thus tastes Lower Austria".
ecoplus headquarters in St. Pölten / Wirtschaftszentrum Niederösterreich (seen from east). / Picture: © 19-08-29 ecoplus. Niederösterreichs Wirtschaftsagentur GmbH / MarschikThis article includes a total of 294 words.
For the second time now, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner took over the role of hostess and, together with her government colleagues, Stephan Pernkopf, Deputy Governor of the Province of Lower Austria, and Petra Bohuslav, Regional Councillor for Economic Affairs, invited to a traditional Lower Austrian wine tavern in the midst of the Tyrolean mountains.
Discussion of important…
Fast News Search