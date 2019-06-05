Sponsored
Ten Years of IST Austria Celebrations
IST Austria (Institute of Science and Technology Austria) was inaugurated in June 2009 with four professors. Today, almost ten years later, the Institute employs about 700 people, among them 34 European Research Council grantees out of 51 professors, performing cutting-edge research in biology, physics, mathematics, and computer science. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the opening IST Austria organized a festive event with the following participants, among others: Michael Ignatieff, Alice Dautry, Edith Heard, Daniel Zajfman, Alexander Van der Bellen, Johanna Mikl Leitner and Thomas A. Henzinger the president of IST Austria.
