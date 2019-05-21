International Research Institute IST to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
The "IST - Institute of Science and Technology Austria" in Maria Gugging near Klosterneuburg celebrates its 10th anniversary and invites for this reason to a festive event in its premises. What began 10 years ago with four professors is today an international scientific institution with 700 employees. Among the speakers and participants of the evening are Alexander Van der Bellen, Sebastian Kurz, Heinz Fassmann, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Thomas A. Henzinger, Michael Ignatieff, Daniel Zajfman, Alice Dautry and Edith Heard.
IST Austria was inaugurated in June 2009 with four professors and is a postgraduate scientific institution that carries out top-level research in the field of basic research following the example of international institutions such as the Weizmann Institute or Rockefeller University.
Today, almost ten years later, the Institute employs about 700 people, among them 34 ERC grantees out of 51 professors, performing cutting-edge research in biology, physics, mathematics, and computer science.
In contrast to the universities, no basic studies are offered, but only an interdisciplinary PhD program.
The institute is based on its own law, which was passed in March 2006.
The Institute of Science and Technology Austria is located in Maria Gugging, a suburb of Klosterneuburg north of Vienna.
On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the opening IST Austria will organize a festive event.
Program "10 Years of IST Austria"
17:30 Reception
18:00 Welcome Words
Thomas A. Henzinger, President IST Austria
Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria
18:20 Interview
Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellor of Austria
Heinz Fassmann, Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research
Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria
18:40 Keynote
"Science in Challenging Times"
Michael Ignatieff, President and Rector Central European University, Hungary
19:00 Panel discussion "Science and Society: a Rewarding Partnership?"
Alice Dautry, Former President of Institut Pasteur, France
Edith Heard, Director General of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Germany
Michael Ignatieff, President and Rector Central European University, Hungary
Daniel Zajfman, President Weizmann Institute, Israel
Thomas A. Henzinger, President IST Austria (Moderator)
Afterwards reception
Moderation by Birgit Dalheimer - Science Editor of ORF Austrian Public Broadcaster
Event Information
Title: "10 Years of IST Austria"
Date: June 4, 2019 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Speakers: Alexander Van der Bellen, Michael Ignatieff
Location: Raiffeisen Lecture Hall, IST Austria, Am Campus 1, 3400 Klosterneuburg, Germany
Shuttle Bus
From Vienna to IST Austria
5:03 pm from Vienna Heiligenstadt (U4) Boschstraße
5:00 pm from Vienna Schwedenplatz (night bus stop)
From IST Austria to Vienna
9:00 pm to Vienna Heiligenstadt (U4) Boschstraße
9:00 pm to Vienna Schwedenplatz (night bus stop)
Event Link and Invitation Download: https://ist.ac.at/en/news-events/event/?eid=1761