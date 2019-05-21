International Research Institute IST to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

10 Years of IST Austria / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

IST Austria was inaugurated in June 2009 with four professors and is a postgraduate scientific institution that carries out top-level research in the field of basic research following the example of international institutions such as the Weizmann Institute or Rockefeller University.

Today, almost ten years later, the Institute employs about 700 people, among them 34 ERC grantees out of 51 professors, performing cutting-edge research in biology, physics, mathematics, and computer science.

In contrast to the universities, no basic studies are offered, but only an interdisciplinary PhD program.

The institute is based on its own law, which was passed in March 2006.

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria is located in Maria Gugging, a suburb of Klosterneuburg north of Vienna.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the opening IST Austria will organize a festive event.

Program "10 Years of IST Austria"

17:30 Reception

18:00 Welcome Words

Thomas A. Henzinger, President IST Austria

Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

18:20 Interview

Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellor of Austria

Heinz Fassmann, Federal Minister of Education, Science and Research

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria

18:40 Keynote



"Science in Challenging Times"

Michael Ignatieff, President and Rector Central European University, Hungary

19:00 Panel discussion "Science and Society: a Rewarding Partnership?"



Alice Dautry, Former President of Institut Pasteur, France

Edith Heard, Director General of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Germany

Michael Ignatieff, President and Rector Central European University, Hungary

Daniel Zajfman, President Weizmann Institute, Israel

Thomas A. Henzinger, President IST Austria (Moderator)

Afterwards reception

Moderation by Birgit Dalheimer - Science Editor of ORF Austrian Public Broadcaster

Event Information

Title: "10 Years of IST Austria"

Date: June 4, 2019 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Speakers: Alexander Van der Bellen, Michael Ignatieff

Location: Raiffeisen Lecture Hall, IST Austria, Am Campus 1, 3400 Klosterneuburg, Germany

Shuttle Bus

From Vienna to IST Austria

5:03 pm from Vienna Heiligenstadt (U4) Boschstraße

5:00 pm from Vienna Schwedenplatz (night bus stop)

From IST Austria to Vienna

9:00 pm to Vienna Heiligenstadt (U4) Boschstraße

9:00 pm to Vienna Schwedenplatz (night bus stop)

Event Link and Invitation Download: https://ist.ac.at/en/news-events/event/?eid=1761