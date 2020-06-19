Sponsored Content
Powerful Federation of Austrian Industrialists Has a New President
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:56 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Federation of Austrian Industry, the lobby of 4,200 voluntary members and owners of Austrian industrial and industry-related companies, has elected a new president in Georg Knill.
Georg Knill appointed new president of the Federation of Austrian Industry. / Picture: © IV Vereinigung der Österreichischen Industrie (Industriellenvereinigung) / Marija Kanizaj
The Federal Executive Board of the Federation of Austrian Industry has elected the new President for the term of office 2020 to 2024.
Georg Knill, President of the Federation of Austrian Industry-Styria and Managing Partner of the Knill Group and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH, succeeds Georg Kapsch after eight years as President of the Federation of Austrian Industry. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Federation of Industries Warns Against Wrong Location Policy Decisions (September 20, 2019)
New IV´s President Dissatisfied with Political System (June 23, 2012)
Kapsch to Succeed Sorger (February 13, 2012)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content