Sponsored Content
Climate and Energy Goals: Additional Measures Will Be Needed for Austria
Lifestyle & Travel ♦ Published: September 3, 2020; 17:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Ministry for Climate Protection recognizes the need for additional protective measures in order to meet the climate targets established by the European Union. An increases of investments in sustainable ideas is demanded.
Austria's Federal Ministry for Climate Protection demands additional measures in order to reach the established goals. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Priwo / Public domain
The Federal Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology has submitted its annual evaluation and monitoring report to the National Council on the achievement of the climate and energy targets.
The accomplishment of these targets are binding under EU law.
Despite the again increasing CO2 emissions, the ministry expects …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Dombrovskis in Alpbach: Economy Must Serve All People (September 2)
Industry at Alpbach Technology Talks: Austria's Federation of Industries Demands to Start the Technology Offensive Now (August 28)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content