Sponsored Content
Dombrovskis in Alpbach: Economy Must Serve All People
Sponsored Content
Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Dombrovskis highlights the importance of the young generation in rebuilding the economy after Covid-19. Unemployment needs to be tackled and sustainability and digital innovation will be supported.
Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis wants to further the youth of the EU. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Aron Urb (EU2017EE) / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, at the European Forum Alpbach:
"When we speak of an economy that serves people, it must serve everyone."
Against this background, the European pillar of social rights and the EU Youth Guarantee play an important role. The latter is intended to help combat unemployment.
In July, the European Commission proposed to expand the Youth …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content