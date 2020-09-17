Sponsored Content
Environmental Support Act: 1 Billion for Climate Protection Support until 2022
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: September 17, 2020; 15:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
The National Council is in favor of a budget increase dedicated to climate protection. In detail, the Environment Committee wants to raise the amount of funding to EUR 1 billion by 2022 which will be invested in biogenic heating networks, renovation of buildings and other measures.
In order to fulfill its commitment to a sustainable future, Austria's National Council wants to dedicate EUR 1 billion to climate protection. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Christopher Michel [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
In its first session after the summer break and just in time ahead of the Austrian World Summit and the "Climate Kirtag", the National Council's Environment Committee unanimously voted in favor of an amendment to the Environmental Support Act.
This would mean a significant increase in the amount of funding for investments in climate protection. …
