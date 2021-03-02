Sponsored Content
Schallenberg at Central 5 Meeting in Slovenia
Published: Yesterday; 10:25
The Foreign Minister from Slovenia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria met in Brdo, Slovenia, to discuss the continuous cooperation in the Covid-19 pandemic, the he upcoming Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2021, and EU accession of the Western Balkan states.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg promotes a European Green Passport at the Central 5 meeting in Slovenia. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anže Logar hosted a Central 5 (C5) meeting with his Austrian (Alexander Schallenberg), Slovak (Ivan Korčok), Czech (Tomáš Petříček) and Hungarian (Péter Szijjártó) counterparts.
Important topics at the fourth meeting of the C5 in Brdo, Slovenia, were the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the priorities of the upcoming Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2021, and EU enlargement to include the Western Balkan states. …
