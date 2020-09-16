Sponsored Content
Foreign Ministers of Central Five Meet in Slovenia
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: September 16, 2020; 14:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The heads of diplomacy of Slovenia, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria conducted a working meeting with the topics being the fight against a possible second wave of rising Covid-19 cases and other foreign affairs issues.
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the Central Five meeting. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
At the third meeting in the format of the Central Five (C5) the Foreign Ministers of Slovenia, Anže Logar, Slovakia, Ivan Korčok, the Czech Republic, Tomáš Petříček, and Alexander Schallenberg, Austria, came together to discuss current issues.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Suspension of Restrictions Between Hungary and Austria (September 14)
National Council President Sobotka Met Slovak and Czech Counterparts, Kollár and Vondráček (August 31)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Five New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 43 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content