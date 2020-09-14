Suspension of Restrictions Between Hungary and Austria

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: September 14, 2020; 11:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

Hungary has lifted the 30-kilometer and 24-hour restrictions for commuters from Austria. This makes cross-border life and business significantly easier and allows the trading relationship between the two countries to flourish again.

No more regulations for commuters between Hungary and Austria will make life and business easier. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer

According to Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, Hungary has lifted the 30-kilometer and 24-hour restrictions for commuters.

The Hungarian authorities have been carrying out entry controls since September 1, 2020.

These also meant massive restrictions for commuters. …

