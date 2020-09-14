Sponsored Content
Suspension of Restrictions Between Hungary and Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: September 14, 2020; 11:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Hungary has lifted the 30-kilometer and 24-hour restrictions for commuters from Austria. This makes cross-border life and business significantly easier and allows the trading relationship between the two countries to flourish again.
No more regulations for commuters between Hungary and Austria will make life and business easier. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer
According to Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, Hungary has lifted the 30-kilometer and 24-hour restrictions for commuters.
The Hungarian authorities have been carrying out entry controls since September 1, 2020.
These also meant massive restrictions for commuters. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Foreign Trade Has Partially Recovered from Crisis (September 8)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - One New Positive COVID-19 Case, Total of 35 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content