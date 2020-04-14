Easier Access to Austria for Commuters from Abroad

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: April 14, 2020; 22:13 ♦ (Vindobona)

"Ongoing consultations with Austria's neighbouring countries are making life easier for commuters from abroad", says European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler.

Edtstadler: "Easier access for commuters from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic is the goal." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Around 200,000 commuters from abroad are employed in Austria as skilled workers or in health or care professions, but also as harvest workers.

As a result of the corona crisis, all EU states have issued strict entry and exit regulations, thus massively restricting the freedom to travel.

As a matter of principle, people entering all countries must undergo a 14-day quarantine. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Supports Start of Accession Negotiations with North Macedonia (February 28)
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Fighting Anti-Semitism with All Strengths (January 31)
Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler: Inaugural Visit to Brussels (January 23)
More Women than Men - Who Forms the New Austrian Government? (January 9)
Read More
Karoline Edtstadler, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - April 14, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Europe: Update - April 14, 2020
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - April 14, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter