Hungary Recognizes Sobotka for Development of Bilateral Relations

The Hungarian government has awarded Austria's President of the National Council Sobotka the Commander's Cross for his efforts to further bilateral relations between the two countries and to promote the perception of Hungary's position in the EU.

Hungary's László Kövér awards Austria's Wolfgang Sobotka the Commander's Cross of Hungary. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

In recognition of his contribution to the further development of Hungarian-Austrian relations, parliamentary cooperation and his activities to promote the wider perception of Hungary's positions in European politics, President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka was awarded the Commander's Cross of Hungary by his counterpart László Kövér.

Sobotka thanked the President for …

