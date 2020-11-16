Sponsored Content
Virtual Meeting Between Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Czech and Slovak Foreign Ministers met with Austria's European Affiars Minister to discuss cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic and the joint fight against terrorism. Other topics on the agenda were the EU's migration policy, the current budget negotiations and the conference on the future of Europe.
Austria's European Affairs Minister Edtstadler met virtually with the Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
"Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the close exchange with our neighboring countries has proven to be an important and effective instrument in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences. We were able to pass on knowledge and findings, such as the current experience in Slovakia with mass testing," said European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler in her press statement following the virtual meeting of the Slovak-3 European Affairs Ministers. …
