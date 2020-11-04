Sponsored Content
Worldwide Expressions of Solidarity After Terror Attack in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Many international organizations and presidents of other parliaments are shaken by the terror attack in Vienna and offer their condolences to the President of the National Council Sobotka. According to Sobotka, this shows the "international dimension" of the attack.
President of the National Council Sobotka has received many messages from all over the world after the terror attack in Vienna. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
After the terrorist attack in Vienna, the wave of letters of condolence and solidarity from all over the world to the President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka shows the good international standing of the Austrian Parliament.
"It is moving to see how many expressions of solidarity from abroad have already reached me personally and continue to arrive in the Austrian Parliament," said National Council President Sobotka. …
