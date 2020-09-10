Sponsored Content
Slovak-3 Summit with Matovič, Babiš, and Kurz
Sponsored Content
The Slovak-3 Summit with the highest officials from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Austria took place in Vienna. The topics comprised cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and the overall relations between the three neighboring countries.
Slovak Prime Minister Matovič (left), Austrian Chancellor Kurz (middle), and Czech Prime Minister Babiš (right) met at the Slovak-3 Summit in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Prime Ministers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Igor Matovič and Andrej Babiš, visited Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna to discuss cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the upcoming EU summit in Brussels at the end of September.
The occasion for the top-level meeting in Vienna was the Austrian Presidency in the so-called "Slavkov-3 format" ("Austerlitz format").
Its aim is to improve cooperation …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Joint Statement by Greece and Austria (September 9)
Meeting Between Janša and Kurz (September 8)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Visits Austria (August 17)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - One New Positive COVID-19 Case, Total of 35 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content