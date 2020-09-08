Sponsored Content
Meeting Between Janša and Kurz
September 8, 2020
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janša and President Pahor welcomed Chancellor Kurz for a working visit. All three politicians highlighted the important bilateral economic and political relations.
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janša (right) and Austria's Chancellor Kurz (left) at a working meeting in Ljubljana. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz completed his first bilateral trip abroad since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, which took him to Ljubljana.
Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Janša and President Borut Pahor welcomed Kurz.
Janša underlined the importance of cooperation and stressed that Austria was one …
