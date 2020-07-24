Illegal Migration: Austria Calls for More Coordination and Cooperation on Eastern Mediterranean Routes

Published: Yesterday; 12:27

Agreement reached at the Ministerial Conference to Combat Illegal Migration on the Eastern Mediterranean Routes in Vienna. It was decided to establish a platform for the fight against illegal migration.

Ministerial Conference to Combat Illegal Migration on the Eastern Mediterranean Routes in Vienna: Interior Ministers Karl Nehammer (left) and Horst Seehofer. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober

At the Ministerial Conference to Combat Illegal Migration on the Eastern Mediterranean Routes in Vienna, a Platform for Combating Illegal Migration, based in Vienna, was adopted to coordinate activities in the areas of border protection, repatriation, combating trafficking in human beings and asylum procedures.

"The last two days were marked by intensive talks and the will to do more together," said Interior Minister Karl Nehammer at the Vienna Hofburg. …

