Contact Tracing: How Does Infection Chain Tracing Work in Austria?
The debate about the advantages and disadvantages of how COVID-19 risk patients can be quickly located and suspected cases isolated has erupted. The Austrian Federal Ministry of the Interior now gave an interesting insight into how "contact tracing" has worked in several hundred cases in Upper Austria and Styria.
Contact tracing (Rückverfolgung von Infektionsketten, Umgebungsuntersuchung) is a widely accepted medical-epidemiological method in the fight against dangerous infectious diseases. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / CFCF / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
How does "Contact Tracing" work?
A person falls ill and is tested positive for the corona virus.
The health authority (district authorities or magistrate) then contacts the police and informs them about the positive test.
At the request of the health authorities, the survey is carried out by specialists from the Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt) or the State Criminal Police Offices (Landeskriminalämtern). They form the cutting disk for cutting through the chains of infection. …
