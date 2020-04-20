Sponsored Content
Coronavirus Tracing Apps: What is the EC's Position on this?
The European Commission has published a guidance on the development of new apps that support the fight against coronavirus in relation to data protection and intends to ensure full data protection standards of apps fighting the pandemic.
How to develop new apps that support the fight against coronavirus: Digital solutions can protect and save human lives. They can help us trace chains of coronavirus infections. / Picture: © European Commission / Guidance to Ensure Full Data Protection
EU member states published an EU toolbox for mobile contact tracing and warning apps, following the adoption of a Commission Recommendation for a common EU approach for the use of technology and data in the fight against coronavirus. …
