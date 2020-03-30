State Authority: Austria Under Police Control?

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Federal Ministry of the Interior is stepping up its police presence to ensure that the government's guidelines are enforced. So far, 10,426 coronavirus criminal charges have been filed throughout Austria. Is this approach too strict?

Karl Nehammer: So far 10,426 charges throughout Austria in connection with non-compliance with the corona regulations. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer

Federal Interior Minister Karl Nehammer issued an urgent warning.

At a press conference on the current situation surrounding the virus on March 30, 2020, he warned the population that they did not sufficiently recognize the seriousness of the situation and would not sufficiently adhere to the guidelines. …

2019-nCov, COVID-19, Coronavirus, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Karl Nehammer, Austrian Government
