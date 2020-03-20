Budget Statement: Do What Is Necessary

Companies ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 14:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

Finance Minister Blümel: "No one knows how long this crisis will last. No one knows what effects it will have. But we do know that we will do everything we can to maintain the health of Austrians, to secure jobs and to carry the location through the crisis. Whatever the cost."

"Exceptional situations require exceptional solutions. This is a budget of the crisis and therefore a snapshot", said Finance Minister Gernot Blümel during today's budget statement in the National Council session. / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / ZA / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

"Exceptional situations require exceptional solutions. This is a budget of the crisis and therefore a snapshot", said Finance Minister Gernot Blümel during today's budget statement in the National Council session.

As recently as last week, on Monday 9 March, there were forecasts that the coronavirus epidemic had not yet had any impact. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday)
Austrian Government Says It is Prepared to Pump Virtually Unlimited Money into Economy (March 18)
COVID-19 Bill Adopted by National Council and Upper House of Parliament (March 15)
Austria: Green Light for Comprehensive Coronavirus Bill (March 15)
Coronavirus Crisis in Austria: Four Billion Euro Package for the Economy (March 14)
Austrian People's Party Vienna: Gernot Blümel Re-elected with 96.8 Percent (February 29)
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter