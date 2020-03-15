Austria: Green Light for Comprehensive Coronavirus Bill

The COVID 19 crisis management fund has been granted €4 billion. What specific measures are included in this package?

The legislative package includes the establishment of the COVID-19 crisis management fund, endowed with up to €4 billion, to maintain the liquidity of the economy and the COVID-19 measures law to prevent the spread of the virus. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Matthias Weinlich

Following an initiative submitted by the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Greens, a legislative package was submitted to the National Council's Budget Committee in order to put the measures planned by the government to contain the coronavirus on a legal footing.

Thus, on the basis of a crisis management fund and a package of measures, a flexible mechanism for financing measures to deal with the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Austria is to be ensured. …

