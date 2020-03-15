Sponsored Content
COVID-19 Bill Adopted by National Council and Upper House of Parliament
Both the National Council and the Federal Council today approved the major legislative package to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The signing by the Federal President took already place this evening.
Vice Chancellor Kogler: Preventing a "meltdown" of intensive care medicine / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Matthias Weinlich
The law provides the basis for numerous restrictions on public life as well as for economic aid.
For example, legal regulations are being established for the closure of public places such as playgrounds, as well as for restrictions on trade and catering.
Financially, a four billion euro fund is being created to provide all kinds of aid, from short-time work and entrepreneurial assistance to the purchase of instruments for the health sector. …
