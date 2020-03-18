Sponsored Content
Austrian Government Says It is Prepared to Pump Virtually Unlimited Money into Economy
Companies ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 18:16 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Federal Government announced today that an aid package of up to 38 billion euros is being prepared to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus.
An aid package of up to 38 billion euros is being prepared for the suffering and weakened Austrian economy. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
An aid package of up to 38 billion euros is being prepared for the suffering and weakened Austrian economy.
"The Federal Government today agreed to do everything humanly possible to prevent mass unemployment," said Chancellor Kurz after the Council of Ministers in the Federal Chancellery. …
