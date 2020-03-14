Coronavirus Crisis in Austria: Four Billion Euro Package for the Economy

Published: 7 hours ago; 15:10

The Austrian government today cancelled the budgetary "zero deficit" for 2020 and announced the provision of four billion euros for immediate measures.

Members of the Austrian government present a four billion Euro package to support the economy. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

In a press conference the Austrian government cancelled the budgetary "zero deficit" for 2020 and announced that four billion euros would be made available to the economy for immediate measures to achieve three objectives: …

Government Spending, Austrian Government, Margarete Schramboeck, Harald Mahrer, Werner Kogler, Gernot Bluemel, Sebastian Kurz, Economic Policy
