Sponsored Content
Coronavirus Crisis in Austria: Four Billion Euro Package for the Economy
Companies ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 15:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian government today cancelled the budgetary "zero deficit" for 2020 and announced the provision of four billion euros for immediate measures.
Members of the Austrian government present a four billion Euro package to support the economy. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
In a press conference the Austrian government cancelled the budgetary "zero deficit" for 2020 and announced that four billion euros would be made available to the economy for immediate measures to achieve three objectives: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content