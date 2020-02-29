Austrian People's Party Vienna: Gernot Blümel Re-elected with 96.8 Percent

State party leader (and current Finance Minister) Gernot Blümel was confirmed and re-elected by the state party conference of the New People's Party (ÖVP) of Vienna with 96.8 percent as Vienna's state party leader. "Historical chance for Vienna to be re-governed." Criticism of Mercer's study.

State party conference of the Austrian People's Party Vienna: Gernot Blümel re-elected as state party chairman with 96.8 percent / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

In the course of his speech at the 36th ordinary state party conference of the New People's Party of Vienna, he addressed the following topics:

"There are still many areas in Vienna where massive action is needed - such as world cultural heritage, housing or urban development," Gernot Blümel concluded his speech.

He said that one did not even know where to start in…

