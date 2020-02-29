Sponsored Content
Austrian People's Party Vienna: Gernot Blümel Re-elected with 96.8 Percent
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 16:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
State party leader (and current Finance Minister) Gernot Blümel was confirmed and re-elected by the state party conference of the New People's Party (ÖVP) of Vienna with 96.8 percent as Vienna's state party leader. "Historical chance for Vienna to be re-governed." Criticism of Mercer's study.
State party conference of the Austrian People's Party Vienna: Gernot Blümel re-elected as state party chairman with 96.8 percent / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
In the course of his speech at the 36th ordinary state party conference of the New People's Party of Vienna, he addressed the following topics:
"There are still many areas in Vienna where massive action is needed - such as world cultural heritage, housing or urban development," Gernot Blümel concluded his speech.
He said that one did not even know where to start in…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Who is the New Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel? (February 14)
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Vienna (February 14)
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content