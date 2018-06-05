Sponsored
Meet the Minister in Charge for Austria's Presidency of the Council of the EU: Gernot Blümel
Published: June 5, 2018; 16:00 · (Vindobona)
During Austria's EU Council Presidency, the name Gernot Blümel, the Federal Minister responsible not only for the EU but also for art, culture and media, will be mentioned time and again. Blümel is also chairmen of the Vienna ÖVP and a close confidant of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. His ministry is even physically integrated into the Federal Chancellery.
Blümel: "Justice for those who are willing to perform" / Picture: © Wiener Landespartei der Österreichischen Volkspartei (Wiener ÖVP)
Gernot Blümel, MBA, (born October 24, 1981 in Vienna) is a politician of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and currently Federal Minister in the Federal Chancellery for EU, Art, Culture and Media.
After graduating from high school in 2000 and completing military service with the Austrian Armed Forces, he studied philosophy (see CV). He then attended an Executive Education…
