Meet the Minister in Charge for Austria's Presidency of the Council of the EU: Gernot Blümel

Blümel: "Justice for those who are willing to perform" / Picture: © Wiener Landespartei der Österreichischen Volkspartei (Wiener ÖVP)

Gernot Blümel, MBA, (born October 24, 1981 in Vienna) is a politician of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and currently Federal Minister in the Federal Chancellery for EU, Art, Culture and Media.



After graduating from high school in 2000 and completing military service with the Austrian Armed Forces, he studied philosophy (see CV). He then attended an Executive Education…