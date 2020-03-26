Federal Chancellor: "The situation is still serious"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:34 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian government presents details of the aid package designed to save jobs and businesses.

The federal government presents a plan to spend the 38 billion euro aid package. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"When we decided on the restrictive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, we simultaneously announced a comprehensive aid package. I am therefore pleased that we are able to present the details of the 38 billion aid package today," said Chancellor Kurz at a press conference on the "Programme for Jobs and Business", together with Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Finance Minister Gernot Blümel and Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Government to Boost Coronavirus Testing Capacity (March 24)
Budget Statement: Do What Is Necessary (March 20)
COVID-19 Measures in Vienna: Impact on Public Life (March 18)
Austrian Government Says It is Prepared to Pump Virtually Unlimited Money into Economy (March 18)
Read More
Employment, Unemployment, Gernot Bluemel, Margarete Schramboeck, Werner Kogler, Sebastian Kurz, Austrian Government, Economic Growth, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - March 27, 2020
Coronavirus: Air Travel via Vienna International Airport - Latest Update
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - March 26, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter