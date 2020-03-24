Sponsored Content
Austrian Government to Boost Coronavirus Testing Capacity
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The government announced on Tuesday that it would greatly increase the capacity for coronavirus testing, apparently after the WHO had asked European countries to do so the day before.
Kurz: "At the moment, the possibility is being created to test hundreds of thousands of people on a broad scale." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)
Chancellor Kurz said that he had asked the federal states and the health minister to do everything possible to increase capacity. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker (Yesterday)
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (Yesterday)
Budget Statement: Do What Is Necessary (March 20)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Rudolf Anschober, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, WHO World Health Organization, Coronavirus, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, BMASGK - Ministry of Social Affairs - BM fuer Arbeit Soziales Gesundheit und Konsumentenschutz, AGES - Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety, Austrian Government, Sebastian Kurz, Karl Nehammer
Featured
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content