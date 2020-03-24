Austrian Government to Boost Coronavirus Testing Capacity

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

The government announced on Tuesday that it would greatly increase the capacity for coronavirus testing, apparently after the WHO had asked European countries to do so the day before.

Kurz: "At the moment, the possibility is being created to test hundreds of thousands of people on a broad scale." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek (cropped)

Chancellor Kurz said that he had asked the federal states and the health minister to do everything possible to increase capacity. …

