North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Visited Schallenberg
Published: Yesterday; 20:10
North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Osmani visited Vienna and met his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg to discuss the ongoing EU accession process of his country and the Covid-19 pandemic. Both parties are eager to start negotiations about the accession as soon as possible.
After his meeting with Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler in February, North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Osmani has now visited his Austrian counterpart Schallenberg. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani visited his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg for a bilateral exchange.
The meeting focused not only on the EU accession process but also on the joint fight against terrorism and bilateral cooperation, especially in times of a global health crisis. …
