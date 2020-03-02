Sponsored Content
EC Renews Talks with North Macedonia and Albania
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 19:37 ♦ (Vindobona)
The process of rapprochement between the two Western Balkan countries and the EU European Union, supported by Austria, now seems to be gaining momentum again after the EU Commission today reiterated its recommendation to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia.
North Macedonia and Albania are important partners for Austria, which have gradually moved closer to the European Union in recent years. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
Today, the Commission presented updates on the progress made by Albania and North Macedonia in further addressing rule of law related reforms, in particular in the areas set by the Council in June 2018.
Both countries have delivered further tangible and sustainable results and therefore the Commission's recommendation to open accession negotiations with Albania and North…
