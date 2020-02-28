Sponsored Content
Austria Supports Start of Accession Negotiations with North Macedonia
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:28 ♦ (Vindobona)
Karoline Edtstadler calls for a speedy start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and assures Austria's full support.
Edtstadler and Osmani (left) stress that the EU must have a great interest in a stable, secure and economically successful Balkans and that both sides would benefit from close cooperation. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
On the occasion of a working meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler reiterated her call for a speedy start of accession negotiations and assured Austria's full support:
"North Macedonia is an important partner for Austria, which has gradually moved closer to the European Union in recent years. In…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EU Once Again Fails to Reach Deal on North Macedonia and Albania (October 16, 2019)
Visit of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria (October 10, 2019)
25 Years of Diplomatic Relations between North Macedonia and Austria (October 7, 2019)
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content