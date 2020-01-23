Sponsored
Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler: Inaugural Visit to Brussels
During her inaugural visit to Brussels, the new European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler met members of the EU Commission as well as the Special Representative for the Fight against Anti-Semitism, Katharina von Schnurbein. In the course of her talks with EU Neighbourhood Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, Edtstadler stressed that "Austria remains committed to the rapid start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania".
