EU Once Again Fails to Reach Deal on North Macedonia and Albania

Bierlein and Schallenberg have pledged their support until the last minute and have tried to turn the tide. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The EU General Affairs Council discussed enlargement and the stabilisation and association process as regards Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia. Following the discussion, the presidency issued procedural conclusions noting that that the Council will revert to the issue after the European Council.

The government in Paris also demanded a fundamental reform of the accession process as a prerequisite for approval.

In contrast to the Netherlands and Denmark, it did not even want to agree to the start of talks with Northern Macedonia.

Bitter is the fact that the decision that has now failed to materialise is mainly for North Macedonia, because the country, which has a population of around 2.1 million, recently even changed its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia for the purpose of accession negotiations.

Austria has pledged its support until the last minute and has tried to turn the tide.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was in North Macedonia and Albania just last week and has promised the two countries continued full Austrian support for early EU accession.

Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein also reiterated Austria's position on North Macedonia and Albania before the European Council:

"Austria is and remains a strong partner of the Western Balkan countries. A positive EU decision on the start of accession negotiations with both countries is a top priority for Austria. We must pay tribute to the progress that both countries have undoubtedly made. Anything else would undermine the credibility of the EU and entail risks for regional stability and the reform process," Bierlein said.

The discussion will continue at the EU summit of European heads of state and government in Brussels.