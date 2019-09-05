Sponsored
Article Tools
Western Balkans: Meeting of Austria with the Heads of State of Croatia and Slovenia
Published: Yesterday; 13:54 · (Vindobona)
Traditional meeting of the presidents of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Slovenia, Borut Pahor, and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in the Croatian coastal town of Šibenik. The objective was more common EU foreign policy.
The three Presidents reiterated their support for the European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans. (From left: Borut Pahor, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and Alexander Van der Bellen) / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBFThis article includes a total of 458 words.
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (51) serves as the 4th and current President of Croatia since 2015. She is the first woman to be elected to the office since the first multi-party elections in 1990.
Borut Pahor (55) serves as President of Slovenia since December 2012. Previously he was Prime Minister from November 2008 to February 2012.
The three Presidents reiterated their…
Fast News Search