Visit of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria

Published: Yesterday; 13:16 · (Vindobona)

While the North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski pays his respects to Austria and the Federal President continues to strongly support the accession of North Macedonia into the European Union, it becomes known from Paris that France's President Emmanuel Macron is vetoing EU accession negotiations with the Balkan states of North Macedonia and Albania, as he apparently considers the progress made so far in the two countries to be insufficient.

President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski in Vienna. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Leona Bauer, Laura Heinschink und Peter Lechner/HBF

This morning the first official visit of a North Macedonian President to Austria in seven years took place.

Last year Skopje finally reached an agreement with Greece after decades of name dispute and renamed the country from Macedonia to North Macedonia.

This paved the way for the small Balkan country's European integration.

However, France wants to block the planned start of EU accession negotiations with the Balkan states of North Macedonia and Albania.

According to French diplomats, the government in Paris considers the reform progress made so far in the two countries to be insufficient.

In addition, France demands a fundamental reform of the accession process as a prerequisite for approval.

At a joint press conference with Stevo Pendarovski, Federal President Van der Bellen emphasised once again that Austria strongly supports North Macedonia's accession to the EU.

At the same time, the Federal President warned against a political vacuum in the Western Balkans if the EU enlargement process is permanently blocked.

"A political vacuum would arise and, as we know, such a vacuum would never remain empty for long but would be filled by others."

Western Balkans, North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, Nenad Kolev, Alexander Van der Bellen
