Albania and North Macedonia: No EU Accession Negotiations for the Time Being, but Austria Still in Favor of It

The EU committee of the Austrian Federal Council demands that the Western Balkans become part of the EU. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The Balkan states of Northern Macedonia and Albania must continue to wait for the start of the hoped-for accession negotiations with the European Union.

The EU ministers responsible for European affairs could not give the green light for the start of the talks as originally planned this week.

One of the reasons for this was the lack of approval by the German…