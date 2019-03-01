Sponsored
Article Tools
Prime Minister of the Newly Named Republic of Northern Macedonia at the Vienna Opera Ball
Published: 4 hours ago; 15:16 · (Vindobona)
Only a few days after the historic renaming of the Republic of Macedonia into the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, visited Vienna at the invitation of Federal Chancellor Kurz and together they visited the Vienna Opera Ball.
At the Vienna Opera Ball 2019: Zoran Zaev, Zorica Zaeva, Susanne Thier, Sebastian Kurz (l.t.r.) / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan TaticThis article includes a total of 374 words.
Northern Macedonia (Republika Severna Makedonija) has had difficult years, especially due to the name dispute.
It was not until 12 February 2019 that the name was changed from Macedonia to North Macedonia. It came into force immediately.
The agreement in the name dispute with the Greek government on 12 June 2018 initiated the name change of the state to North Macedonia.…
Fast News Search