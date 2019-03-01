Prime Minister of the Newly Named Republic of Northern Macedonia at the Vienna Opera Ball

At the Vienna Opera Ball 2019: Zoran Zaev, Zorica Zaeva, Susanne Thier, Sebastian Kurz (l.t.r.) / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

Northern Macedonia (Republika Severna Makedonija) has had difficult years, especially due to the name dispute.

It was not until 12 February 2019 that the name was changed from Macedonia to North Macedonia. It came into force immediately.

The agreement in the name dispute with the Greek government on 12 June 2018 initiated the name change of the state to North Macedonia.…