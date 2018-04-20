The New Balkans in the Year of Hope for EU Enlargement

The Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Olahus, cropped [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Only a few years after the European Council in Thessaloniki in 2003 had strongly confirmed the perspective of EU integration for the Western Balkans, the EU enlargement process entered a phase of fatigue and political stalemate. Even though the technical process was kept on track and the EU Commission made large efforts to speed up the EU integration of the region, the new…