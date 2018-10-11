Enlargement Perspectives for the Western Balkans - The Role of Parliaments

From right: Wolfgang Sobotka, Walter Rosenkranz, Andreas Schieder, Oliver Jens Schmitt, Liliana Tanguy, Michael Gahler, Christian Danielsson, Alma Zadic, Reinhold Lopatka, Hans-Peter Siebenhaar / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf

The member states of the EU are urged to meet the accession candidates at eye level.

The Western Balkan countries include four recognised candidates for future membership of the European Union (Macedonia (applied on 22 March 2004), Montenegro (applied in 2008), Albania (applied in 2009), and Serbia (applied in 2009)), and two potential candidates for membership by the EU (Kosovo,…