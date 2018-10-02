Macedonian Community in Austria: 25th Anniversary of the Macedonian Orthodox Church

Macedonian Orthodox Church - St. Sophia Church in Ohrid, Macedonia / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / RašoAn [CC BY-SA 3.0]

According to Statistik Austria, thousands of Macedonians emigrated to Austria during the years of the Yugoslav federation, many of whom were temporary workers.

After the Breakup of Yugoslavia many returned to Macedonia, but a large proportion of the minority remained in Austria.

In recent years migration to Austria has increased. By 2001 there were already almost 15,000…