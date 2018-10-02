Article Tools

Macedonian Community in Austria: 25th Anniversary of the Macedonian Orthodox Church

Published: October 2, 2018; 16:30 · (Vindobona)

According to estimates, 25,000 Macedonians, including many from other parts of the former Yugoslavia, live in Austria. Despite the upcoming historic referendum in the Republic of Macedonia, it could be learned from diplomatic circles, that on the occasion of the Macedonia Austria Days in Vienna and on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Macedonian Orthodox Church in Austria a concert of a traditional Macedonian folk dance orchestra with dances and songs and a reception with traditional wines and dishes from Macedonia was held.

Macedonian Orthodox Church - St. Sophia Church in Ohrid, Macedonia / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / RašoAn [CC BY-SA 3.0]

According to Statistik Austria, thousands of Macedonians emigrated to Austria during the years of the Yugoslav federation, many of whom were temporary workers.

After the Breakup of Yugoslavia many returned to Macedonia, but a large proportion of the minority remained in Austria.

In recent years migration to Austria has increased. By 2001 there were already almost 15,000…

