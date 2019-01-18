Sponsored
Austria Signed Memorandum with Economic Chambers of Western Balkan States
Published: January 18, 2019; 19:27 · (Vindobona)
The representatives of the Economic Chamber and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Harald Mahrer and Karin Kneissl, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Economic Chambers of the Western Balkan states Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia and Montenegro. The aim is to strengthen regional cooperation at the economic level, particularly in the area of dual vocational training.
Marko Cadez, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Serbia, Karin Kneissl and Harald Mahrer together with the Presidents of the Economic Chambers of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia and Montenegro. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)This article includes a total of 916 words.
Austria has close historical, cultural and economic ties with the countries of South Eastern Europe and is also one of the largest foreign investors in the region.
During the Austrian Presidency of the EU Council in the past six months, the rapprochement of the region with the EU has been a foreign policy priority.

