Austria Welcomes 6 New Ambassadors from Armenia, Mali, Namibia, North Macedonia, Trinidad and Tobago and Turkey

Published: Yesterday; 10:36 · (Vindobona)

On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed six newly accredited Ambassadors to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letter of accreditation.

Vienna welcomes the ambassadors of Armenia, Mali, Namibia, North Macedonia, Trinidad &Tobago and Turkey. / Picture: © EU European Commission

Ambassador of Mali to Austria, Oumou Sall-Seck

Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Austria: H.E. Ms. Oumou Sall-Seck

Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria, Makeda Antoine

Ambassador of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Austria: H.E. Ms. Makeda Antoine

Ambassador of North Macedonia to Austria, Nenad Kolev

Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Nenad Kolev

Ambassador of Namibia to Austria, Nada Kruger

Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nada Kruger

Ambassador of Turkey to Austria, Uemit Yardim

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria: H.E. Mr. Ümit Yardim

Ambassador of Armenia to Austria, Armen Papikyan

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Armen Papikyan

Photo Copyright: bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits & Laura Heinschink/HBF

