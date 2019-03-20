Sponsored
Austria Welcomes 6 New Ambassadors from Armenia, Mali, Namibia, North Macedonia, Trinidad and Tobago and Turkey
On March 19, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed six newly accredited Ambassadors to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letter of accreditation.
Vienna welcomes the ambassadors of Armenia, Mali, Namibia, North Macedonia, Trinidad &Tobago and Turkey. / Picture: © EU European Commission
