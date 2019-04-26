Foreign Minister of Albania Gent Cakaj Visits Vienna

Gent Cakaj praised Austria's support with regard to the desired start of EU accession negotiations in June 2019. / Picture: © Albanian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl met the current Foreign and EU Minister of Albania for a bilateral exchange at Minoritenplatz in Vienna.

According to Wikipedia Gent Cakaj is a Kosovo-born Albanian politician who was educated in Kosovo, Belgium and Hungary, and holds several degrees. As recently as 2015 he graduated from Central European University.

"Cakaj was initially an advisor to Prime Minister Rama on Foreign Policy. Then in the Rama II cabinet he was appointed as deputy minister of foreign affairs. In January 2019 Cakaj was designated to replace incumbent Ditmir Bushati as Minister of Foreign Affairs by Prime Minister Edi Rama after a cabinet reshuffle. The appointment was rejected by President Ilir Meta citing issues with Cakaj over credentials for the portfolio. The matter led to a public spat between the president and prime minister that ended with Rama temporarily taking on the additional role of Foreign Affairs Minister. After Rama became Foreign Minister he delegated the portfolio to Cakaj on January 23."

In the talks, the two Foreign Ministers emphasised the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, which were reflected not least in the success of the common cultural year 2018.

Karin Kneissl once again underlined Austria's great interest in enhanced regional cooperation at all levels.

"With regard to South Eastern Europe, it is important to understand the overall picture - especially in the geopolitical context. The countries are an integral part of Europe", said the Foreign Minister.

The main focus of the exchange was Albania's rapprochement with the European Union.

Karin Kneissl stressed that the reform process of the South-Eastern European country and domestic stabilisation were of central importance.

The Albanian Foreign Minister also confirmed: "Albania's current focus is clearly on opening the EU accession negotiations in June this year".

Other topics discussed included Albania's OSCE Chairmanship, which is planned for 2020, and the importance of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue for the progress of the entire region.