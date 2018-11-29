Albania and OSCE establish Cooperation in the Field of Freedom of the Media / Picture: © OSCE / Representative on Freedom of the Media (ID 403640) [CC BY-ND 4.0]

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, recently held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, in Vienna to establish new co-operation with Albania on the future regulation of online media.

“I am very pleased to host Prime Minister Edi Rama in Vienna and to deepen our co-operation following my visit to Albania in February this year,” said Désir.

“Albania is a strong partner of my Office. Our co-operation on the new anti-defamation package and rules for online media is very important to ensure that provisions in future legislation are not restrictive to the freedom of expression, media freedom and access to the Internet.”

“This is one of the most complex and sensitive issues for freedom of expression in the digital age and I think our working together is positive for Albania and the whole South-Eastern European region,” concluded Désir.

The Representative informed the Prime Minister about a comparative study on defamation commissioned by his Office, providing an overview of OSCE participating States’ legislation in this area.

About the Representative on Freedom of the Media

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media observes media developments in all 57 OSCE participating States. He provides early warning on violations of freedom of expression and media freedom and promotes full compliance with OSCE media freedom commitments.