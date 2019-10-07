Bulgarian Head of State Radew Met Austria's Heads of State

During her meeting with Radew, Chancellor Bierlein stressed that diplomatic relations with Bulgaria had been maintained for 140 years. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner

Bulgarian President Rumen Radew has called for more support from EU countries in protecting the external border and for a common European asylum system.

"There is a risk that we will not be able to react quickly and adequately," Radew said at a press conference with Van der Bellen.

Rumen Radew warned: "Migration pressure is increasing". The president reported on more than 100 attempts to cross the Bulgarian-Greek border recently. The 274-metre-long fence to Turkey may help, but it could not be a "final solution", the Bulgarian president said.

Rumen Radew and Alexander Van der Bellen also spoke out in favour of opening EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

The Bulgarian president, alluding to differences with Skopje on cultural and historical issues, stressed that his country supports the accession of North Macedonia to the EU and NATO.

But: "Lower support is not unconditional". Sofia would present its position to the EU Council. "Every country should join the EU without introducing unresolved neighbourly conflicts," Radew added.

Alexander Van der Bellen nodded at this statement. However, cultural policy issues should not "prevent the opening of accession negotiations", said the Federal President. "Northern Macedonia fulfilled the requirements for accession talks. That does not mean accession yet."

With regard to Russia and the recent developments in the Ukrainian conflict, Van der Bellen spoke on a journalist question of encouragement. He hoped that the situation between Russia and Ukraine would ease. However, he does not believe that "it is already sufficient to change the sanctions significantly". Radev, who is considered friendly to Russia, stressed Russia's importance for a "stable security architecture" and the economy. "If Europe wants to play a leading role on the world stage, it must look at sanctions from the perspective of common security policy and economic cooperation," he said.

Both presidents were also in favour of reviving the EU Strategy for the Danube Region. The region should be more interconnected, Van der Bellen and Radew said. The initiative, which encompasses 14 countries along the river, is given too little attention, Van der Bellen said, hoping for the Croatian EU Presidency in this context. His Bulgarian counterpart addressed the lack of his own budget.

Both heads of state praised bilateral relations. Diplomatic relations have existed for 140 years. "Political and economic cooperation between Austria and Bulgaria is excellent. Even after a long period of reflection I was unable to discover any real major problems," said Van der Bellen.

He referred to the trade volume of 1.3 billion euros in the previous year, Austria being the second largest investor in Bulgaria.

Rumen Radew also stressed the good relations and spoke of a "very active political dialogue" with Van der Bellen. He also mentioned a meeting with the Bulgarian diaspora the day before. "Thousands of Bulgarians live and work here. They are the bridge to our state. They show that Bulgarians are also very decent and hard-working citizens".

"Economy, culture and science are important pillars of our cooperation. We are also close partners at the European level," said the head of government, who described Bulgaria's economic growth as "particularly gratifying" for Austria as the second largest investor in Bulgaria. The constant fight against corruption and the promotion of legal security and the rule of law are important for a stable investment environment.

In addition to bilateral issues, EU issues were at the centre of mutual interest during the talks. Bierlein, for example, underlined Austria's role as a supporter of the path of the Western Balkan states towards the European Union: "A European perspective for the Western Balkans is the best basis for stability and security in the region and beyond. We must also reward the progress made by Albania and North Macedonia accordingly". We continue to advocate the start of accession negotiations with the two states.

After the meeting with Bierlein, the guest of state had a conversation with the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka.

The working discussion between Radev and Sobotka in parliament was also marked by good bilateral relations.

"Bulgaria is an important partner for Austria not only at the political level. We are in close contact both bilaterally and at the European level," stressed Sobotka, who spoke out in favour of intensifying parliamentary contacts between the two countries. Sobotka said that it was also important to focus on strengthening economic relations, pointing to the fact that Austria is the second largest investor in Bulgaria. Joint efforts were needed to make the market even more attractive for Austrian companies and thus to contribute to economic stability in the region.

Both Sobotka and Radev recalled the good and close cooperation in the course of the EU presidencies of Bulgaria and Austria in 2018: "Already during the preparation of the Presidency and the preparation of a joint programme, the two countries coordinated very well. This close and smooth cooperation has further deepened our diplomatic relations, which have existed for 140 years, and for me it is a groundbreaking step for the future", the President of the National Council emphasised.

The central theme of the meeting was also the rapprochement of the Western Balkans with the European Union, whereby both sides spoke of the strategic necessity of offering the six states in the region a European perspective. Sobotka stressed that it was now important to convince sceptics in the Union.