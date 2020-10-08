Sponsored Content
Edtstadler Welcomes Progress in Accession Process of Western Balkan States
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 18:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The European Commission has agreed on a financial package for economic integration of the Western Balkan states. The good developments in North Macedonia and Albania are not only welcomed by the European Union but also by Federal Minister Edtstadler.
Federal Minister Edtstadler welcomes the European Union's financial package for the accession of Western Balkan states. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner
The European Commission has adopted a billion euro package for economic integration and praises reforms in Northern Macedonia and Albania
Austrian Federal Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler recognizes these developments and states:
"Peace, stability and economic growth in the Western Balkans are in the clear interest of the European Union. Against this background we must also …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Foreign Ministers of Central Five Meet in Slovenia (September 16)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content