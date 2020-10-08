Edtstadler Welcomes Progress in Accession Process of Western Balkan States

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 2 hours ago; 18:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

The European Commission has agreed on a financial package for economic integration of the Western Balkan states. The good developments in North Macedonia and Albania are not only welcomed by the European Union but also by Federal Minister Edtstadler.

Federal Minister Edtstadler welcomes the European Union's financial package for the accession of Western Balkan states. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Regina Aigner

The European Commission has adopted a billion euro package for economic integration and praises reforms in Northern Macedonia and Albania

Austrian Federal Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler recognizes these developments and states:

"Peace, stability and economic growth in the Western Balkans are in the clear interest of the European Union. Against this background we must also …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Foreign Ministers of Central Five Meet in Slovenia (September 16)
Edtstadler: Six New EU Member Countries in the Next Decade (September 1)
Schallenberg: "The EU Has Reached a Turning Point in the Relations With Turkey" (August 31)
Read More
Western Balkans, North Macedonia, Turkey, Karoline Edtstadler, EU European Union, EU Accession, EC European Commission, Albania
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter