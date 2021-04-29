Sponsored Content
Kosovo's Parliament Speaker and Sobotka Agree on Continued Cooperation
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 55 minutes ago; 13:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Kosovo's Parliament Speaker Glauk Konjufca and Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka agreed on continuing the bilateral cooperation with the Western Balkans Scholarship Program during a virtual meeting. The fight against the ongoing pandemic, EU accession and other bilateral topics were also on the agenda of the meeting.
Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka met virtually with his Kosovar counterpart Glauk Konjufca. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen
In the continuous series of pandemic-related virtual talks of National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka with parliamentary presidents from all over Europe, Kosovo's Parliamentary Speaker Glauk Konjufca met his Austrian counterpart.
In addition to developments in the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the availability of vaccinations, central topics were the situation of Kosovo with regard to EU accession, …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Romanian Parliament Speaker Met Sobotka (April 27)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content